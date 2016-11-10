BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Abcam Plc
* Further to acquisition of Axiomx, agreed to accelerate certain performance milestones associated with development of product technology
* Will pay a total of $10.3m, of which $6.2m will be satisfied in cash from company's existing cash reserves and $4.1m by issue of new shares
* By accelerating milestone payments abcam will make a total saving of $4.5m from maximum amounts payable under these milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis