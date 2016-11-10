Nov 10 Abcam Plc

* Further to acquisition of Axiomx, agreed to accelerate certain performance milestones associated with development of product technology

* Will pay a total of $10.3m, of which $6.2m will be satisfied in cash from company's existing cash reserves and $4.1m by issue of new shares

* By accelerating milestone payments abcam will make a total saving of $4.5m from maximum amounts payable under these milestones