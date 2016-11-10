BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Sportech Plc
* Continues to make good progress and trading remains in line with management expectations
* Football pools continues to trade in line with management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing