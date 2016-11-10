BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 William Demant Holding A/S :
* Expects in 2016 to recognise total restructuring costs of around 200 million Danish crowns ($30 million) of which 52 million crowns was recognised in first half-year
* Maintains expectations to generate growth in all business activities and realise an operating profit (EBIT) of 2.0 billion-2.3 billion crowns before restructuring costs
* Lower half of EBIT range of 2.0 billion-2.3 billion crowns is regarded as most likely Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.8079 Danish crowns)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis