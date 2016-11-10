US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Page Industries Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 686.7 million rupees versus 602.1 million rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 5.38 billion rupees versus 4.66 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eVm4bp Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)