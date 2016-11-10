BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Biotage AB
* Q3 net sales amounted to SEK 167.0 million (149.7)
* Q3 operating profit increased by 44 percent to SEK 27.2 million (19.0)
* Says are gaining market share, on a rolling twelve month basis sales increased by 14.4 percent
* Says the US and China remain the regions with the highest growth rate
* Says direct sales in South Korea will start in the fourth quarter, sees improvements in the distributor sales in the APAC area
* Says the work with establishing a stronger presence in India continues For the original story click here: bit.ly/2fgtWHC Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis