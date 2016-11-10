Nov 10 Medivir

* Says net turnover totalled sek 67.8 million (111.5 m), of which sek 12.4 million (69.0 m) comprised royalties for simeprevir

* Medivir q3 profit after tax was sek -50.4 million (-10.5 m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)