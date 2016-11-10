BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Medivir
* Says net turnover totalled sek 67.8 million (111.5 m), of which sek 12.4 million (69.0 m) comprised royalties for simeprevir
* Medivir q3 profit after tax was sek -50.4 million (-10.5 m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis