BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Genfit Sa :
* Signs an agreement for enhancement of medical knowledge & landscape of NASH research
* Data generated will be used to inform medical community about overall prevalence, natural history of disease, as well as progression of co-morbidities
* As such it will further increase global understanding of NASH and its comorbities in patients at risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis