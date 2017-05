Nov 10 Modern Commerce SA :

* Reports its Q3 revenue at 2.2 million zlotys ($554,380)

* Q3 net loss of 1.4 million zlotys

* Consolidates its financial results since Oct. 2015 thus no comparison available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9684 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)