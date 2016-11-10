US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Tips Industries Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 5.3 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 105.8 million rupees versus 120.1 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fzNox9 Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)