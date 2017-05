Nov 10 Bank of India Ltd

* Bank of India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus net loss of 11.26 billion rupees year ago

* Bank of India Ltd - sept quarter interest earned 94.58 billion rupees versus 105.40 billion rupees year ago

* Bank of India Ltd - sept quarter provisions 22.96 billion rupees versus 32.37 billion rupees year ago

* Bank of India Ltd - sept quarter gross NPA 13.45 percent versus 13.38 percent previous quarter

* Bank of India Ltd - sept quarter net NPA 7.56 percent versus 7.78 percent previous quarter

* Bank of India Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter loss was 3.01 billion rupees