BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Plans to increase efficiencies with the new organizational structure
* Says is proposing to reduce positions in areas where there are currently overlaps or potential to seek efficiencies
* Net reduction of Fiskars' personnel is estimated to be 130 positions globally
* Proposed reductions are expected to take place in 2017
* Total costs of planned program are about 15 million euros ($16.40 million) in 2016-2017
* Targeted annual cost savings are about 14 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing