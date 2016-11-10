BRIEF-Verisk Analytics enters into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
Nov 10 Invision AG :
* In first nine months of 2016, company's total revenues increased by 1 percent to 9.256 million euros ($10.12 million) (9 months 2015: 9.176 million euros)
* Increased its 9-month EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) by 51 percent to 2.555 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.692 million euros)
* 9-month consolidated group result decreased slightly by 1 percent to 1.627 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.648 million euros)
* For full financial year of 2016, executive board still expects total revenues of at least 12 million euros and an EBIT of 3.5 million - 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: