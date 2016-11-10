BRIEF-Verisk Analytics enters into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
Nov 10 Vivid Games SA :
* Decides not to proceed with the publication of 'Heroes of Nox: Galactic Clash' as the game has not reached assumed parameters during its soft launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: