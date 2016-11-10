Nov 10 Olainfarm AS :

* Signed an agreement with Otrais Eko Fonds, Karlis Kupcs and Toms Baumanis whereby it acquired 100 per cent shares in private medical company SIA Klinika Diamed

* Acquisition of diamed is first step of Olainfarm in sector of health care services