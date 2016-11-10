BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Olainfarm AS :
* Signed an agreement with Otrais Eko Fonds, Karlis Kupcs and Toms Baumanis whereby it acquired 100 per cent shares in private medical company SIA Klinika Diamed
* Acquisition of diamed is first step of Olainfarm in sector of health care services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis