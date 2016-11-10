BRIEF-Verisk Analytics enters into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
Nov 10 Seven Principles AG :
* Sales in the third quarter of 2016 rose by 5.1 percent compared with the previous year to 20.6 million euros ($22.53 million)
* EBITDA improves to -0.6 million euros in the third quarter of 2016 after -3.2 million in Q3 of 2015
* Q3 net loss decreased from -3.9 euros in the third quarter of 2015 to -1.0 million euros
* Sales over 80 million euros in 2016 with a loss in amount of mid-single-digit million sum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: