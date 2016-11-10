Nov 10 Seven Principles AG :

* Sales in the third quarter of 2016 rose by 5.1 percent compared with the previous year to 20.6 million euros ($22.53 million)

* EBITDA improves to -0.6 million euros in the third quarter of 2016 after -3.2 million in Q3 of 2015

* Q3 net loss decreased from -3.9 euros in the third quarter of 2015 to -1.0 million euros

* Sales over 80 million euros in 2016 with a loss in amount of mid-single-digit million sum