Nov 10 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Introduces new organizational structure and leadership team

* As of Jan. 1, 2017 plans to have new organizational structure, which features two Strategic Business Units (SBU): Living and Functional

* As of Q1 2017 Fiskars' three primary reporting segments would be: Living, Functional and Other

* Fiskars plans to establish long-term financial targets for group, these targets would be communicated during Q1 2017