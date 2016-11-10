Nov 10 Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 96 million rupees versus loss 23.5 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net sales 2.62 billion rupees versus 1.38 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved resignation of Samkit Mehta, chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. October 01, 2016.