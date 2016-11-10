US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 10 Minda Industries Ltd
* Minda Industries Ltd says approved purchase of 49 percent stake of Sam Global from Singhal Fincap for total consideration of INR 135.1 million
* Minda Industries Ltd says approved entering JV with Onkyo Corp, Japan
* Minda Industries Ltd says approved hiving off battery division to unit Minda Storage Batteries
* Minda Industries Ltd says approves purchase of 31.37 percent stake in PT Minda Asean Automotive for INR 158.5 million
* Minda Industries Ltd says approves raising of funds of up to 5 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2fTXQTX) Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)