Nov 10 Schlumberger AG :

* Consolidated sales of Schlumberger Group in first nine months of amounted to 112.0 million euros

* 9-month result after taxes and minority interests of about 69,000 euros after a loss of 1.7 million euros in year ago

* Is planning a stable development on a comparable basis for the 2016 economic year