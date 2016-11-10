BRIEF-Female Health Co enters into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 Schlumberger AG :
* Consolidated sales of Schlumberger Group in first nine months of amounted to 112.0 million euros
* 9-month result after taxes and minority interests of about 69,000 euros after a loss of 1.7 million euros in year ago
* Is planning a stable development on a comparable basis for the 2016 economic year Source text - bit.ly/2fnxsgP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Michael Johnson engaged in net exercise transaction involving 730,000 stock appreciation rights due to expire in Feb 2018 and Feb 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: