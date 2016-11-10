US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
* Sept quarter net loss 30.3 million rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 2.02 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 58.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.33 billion rupees Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)