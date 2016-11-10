US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Eros International Media Ltd
* Eros International Media Ltd - sept quarter net profit 475.9 million rupees versus profit 592.6 million rupees year ago
* Eros International Media Ltd - sept quarter net sales 4.40 billion rupees versus 4.41 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2fEuANp) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)