BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Shenzhen Investment Ltd
* Group's contracted sales for month amounted to approximately rmb 710 mln, representing a decrease of 70.4% mom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc