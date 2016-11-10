Nov 10 Raghav Ramming Mass Ltd :

* Gets members' nod for to start new plant in Newai for production of quartz powder and quartz granules/silica granules in jan 2017

* says will also start their new plant situated in ,Newai for the production of tundish board sieve nozzle

* has invested in both the plant 34.3 million rupees upto september, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2elLq66) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)