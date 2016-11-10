BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group LP, KKR & Co among buyout firms in talks with banks for financing to back bids for Valeant's Australian drug unit - Bloomberg
* Indicative bids for Valeant's Inova pharmaceuticals business were submitted this month - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Inova's sale may fetch about A$1 billion ($773 million)- Bloomberg, citing sources
Source : (bloom.bg/2fgE0jz)
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18