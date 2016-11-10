BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 Lhn Ltd -
* Jv parties have each mutually agreed not to proceed with agreed terms of shareholders' agreement
* Refers to company's announcement on 23 march 2016 in relation to incorporation of a joint venture company epika pte
* Termination agreement and striking off is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated eps of group for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17