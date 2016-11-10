GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
Nov 10 Nordic American Tanker Ltd :
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* "We do not expect that result of us presidential election will have a negative impact on the company."
* Says company will have a fleet of 30 trading vessels in early 2017
* Says current orderbook of crude tankers stands at 75 vessels from now to end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd