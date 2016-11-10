BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 10 Mfec Pcl -
* Q3 net profit 79.9 million baht versus 34.5 million baht
* Qtrly total revenue 808.4 million baht vs 809.7 million baht Source text (reut.rs/2g0GDr4) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ambar Warrick)
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives