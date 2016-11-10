US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd
* Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - sept quarter net profit 4.2 million rupees versus profit 1.6 million rupees year ago
* Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - sept quarter net sales 157.9 million rupees versus 152.1 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2eF1Qlh) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)