Nov 10 Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd

* Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - sept quarter net profit 4.2 million rupees versus profit 1.6 million rupees year ago

* Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - sept quarter net sales 157.9 million rupees versus 152.1 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2eF1Qlh) Further company coverage: