BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Property Perfect Pcl :
* Qtrly net profit 68.7 mln baht vs loss of 187.5 mln baht
* Qtrly revenue 3.79 bln baht vs 3.18 bln baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc