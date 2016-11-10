Nov 10 Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd :

* Sept quarter net loss 1.16 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 986.5 million rupees

* Net loss in sept quarter last year was 1.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 567.2 million rupees