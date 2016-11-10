Nov 10 Finolex Cables Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 1.05 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 6.10 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 637.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.36 billion rupees

* In forthcoming quarter, co to begin offering water heaters, add to switchgear product range Source text: bit.ly/2eF8050