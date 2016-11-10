Nov 10 Thermax Limited

* Sept quarter consol net profit 785.8 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 10.96 billion rupees

* Says order backlog as of Sept 30, 2016 is INR 39.17 billion

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 591.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 12.65 billion rupees