Nov 10 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd

* Consol Sept quarter net profit 2.83 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 35.94 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 3.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 32.84 billion rupees

* Says resignation of Lalit Naik from MD

* Process of seeking approvals for scheme of amalgamation of co with Grasim , subsequent demerger is in progress

* Transaction with Grasim is expected to be completed in the first half of the calendar year 2017

* Solar power business is in negotiation with lenders, technology suppliers, others for 60 MW solar power projects, won in 3 talukas of Karnataka

* Solar power business: commissioning of the plants is targeted by June 2017.

* For 2016-17, ABNL has planned a capex of about inr 3.25 billion for its divisions

* Will be a capital requirement to the tune of about Rs 900 crore in the financial services businesses

* Planning to launch payments bank services by the first half of 2017, after obtaining the requisite approvals from RBI.