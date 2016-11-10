US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd
* Consol Sept quarter net profit 2.83 billion rupees
* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 35.94 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 3.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 32.84 billion rupees
* Says resignation of Lalit Naik from MD
* Process of seeking approvals for scheme of amalgamation of co with Grasim , subsequent demerger is in progress
* Transaction with Grasim is expected to be completed in the first half of the calendar year 2017
* Solar power business is in negotiation with lenders, technology suppliers, others for 60 MW solar power projects, won in 3 talukas of Karnataka
* Solar power business: commissioning of the plants is targeted by June 2017.
* For 2016-17, ABNL has planned a capex of about inr 3.25 billion for its divisions
* Will be a capital requirement to the tune of about Rs 900 crore in the financial services businesses
* Planning to launch payments bank services by the first half of 2017, after obtaining the requisite approvals from RBI. Source text: bit.ly/2fEOjP3 Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)