Nov 10 Blue Star Ltd :

* Says appointment of Suneel Advani as chairman

* Says retirement of Ashok M. Advani as chairman

* Says board approved formation of wholly owned unit in Dubai South Free Zone

* Sept quarter consol net profit 199.9 million rupees versus 51.5 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol net sales 8.85 billion rupees versus 8.38 billion rupees year ago

* Shares held by co in overseas JV cos Blue Star Qatar WWL, Blue Star M&E Engineering BHD, Blue Star Oman to be consolidated under new unit