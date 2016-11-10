BRIEF-Female Health Co enters into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 Porsche Automobil Holding Se
* 9-Month after-tax profit 1.64 billion eur VS 1.48 bln
* Net liquidity at Sept. 30 1.31 billion eur
* Says still sees profit after tax between 1.4 billion eur and 2.4 billion eur Further company coverage:
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Michael Johnson engaged in net exercise transaction involving 730,000 stock appreciation rights due to expire in Feb 2018 and Feb 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: