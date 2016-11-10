BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :
* Q3 net loss of 44,793 zlotys ($11,270) versus loss off 35,176 zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eN7OUn Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9745 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18