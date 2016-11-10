BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI SAU :
* Via its units, Asturias Propco Numero Uno SLU and Asturias Propco Numero Dos SLU, signs financing contract for 121 million euros ($132.0 million) with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Sucursal en Espana
* The proceeds from the contract will be used to refinance existing financing deal of 95 million euros, pay fees and finance general needs of the company Source text: bit.ly/2fEzjio
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18