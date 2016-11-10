Nov 10 Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI SAU :

* Via its units, Asturias Propco Numero Uno SLU and Asturias Propco Numero Dos SLU, signs financing contract for 121 million euros ($132.0 million) with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Sucursal en Espana

* The proceeds from the contract will be used to refinance existing financing deal of 95 million euros, pay fees and finance general needs of the company Source text: bit.ly/2fEzjio

