BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 Singapore Exchange Ltd -
* Increased its investment in asian gateway investments by increasing its capital to S$140 million
* Capital increase through issue and allotment of 139 million ordinary shares of S$1.00 each
* Capital injections will not have any impact on EPS of company for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18