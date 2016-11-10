BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 Haitong International Securities Group Ltd :
* Haitong International Securities - Haitong International Singapore, entered into share purchase agreement with Haitong Bank, Haitong Uk & Haitong India
* Deal for consideration of USD13.8 million
* Pursuant to deal Haitong Bank has conditionally agreed to sell entire share capital of Haitong India Source text (bit.ly/2elLfaV) Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18