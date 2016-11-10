BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA :
* Reports its Q3 revenue at 2.4 million zlotys ($603,212) versus 2.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit at 5.1 million zlotys versus 344,091 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9787 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18