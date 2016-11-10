BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 UOL Group Ltd :
* Q3 net profit attributable to equity holders S$87.124 million versus S$100.8 million year ago
* Q3 revenue S$393.4 million versus S$354.0 million a year ago
* Weak global economic outlook will continue to weigh on performance of group's hotels
* No dividend has been declared or recommended for q3 ended 30 september 2016
* Demand for new homes is expected to remain sluggish
* Retail rents are likely to remain subdued as market is still undergoing structural changes
* Large influx of upcoming supply in next one to two years coupled with soft demand will put pressure on office rentals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18