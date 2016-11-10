Nov 10 UOL Group Ltd :

* Q3 net profit attributable to equity holders S$87.124 million versus S$100.8 million year ago

* Q3 revenue S$393.4 million versus S$354.0 million a year ago

* Weak global economic outlook will continue to weigh on performance of group's hotels

* No dividend has been declared or recommended for q3 ended 30 september 2016

* Demand for new homes is expected to remain sluggish

* Retail rents are likely to remain subdued as market is still undergoing structural changes

