BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 Cinnober Financial Technology AB :
* Q3 net sales 83.3 million Swedish crowns ($9.21 million) versus 78.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 8.3 million crowns versus 4.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0464 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17