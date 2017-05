Nov 10 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Wholly owned unit Vestel Ticaret faces 8.0 million lira ($2.49 million) administrative fine from the Competition Authority

* The company will refer to a judicial remedy within the legal time for the annulment of the administrative penalty decision

