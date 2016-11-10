US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 GE T&D India Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 205.2 million rupees
* Sept-quarter total income from operations 8.79 billion rupees
* Net loss in Sept-quarter last year was 1.97 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 9.06 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fgCmOY Further company coverage:
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)