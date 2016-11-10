BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 10 True Corporation Pcl
* Qtrly net loss 2.75 billion baht versus profit 1.05 billion baht
* Qtrly total revenue 30.79 billion baht versus 29.12 billion baht Source text ID: (bit.ly/2eVDwfQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives