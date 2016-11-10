Nov 10 Vodafone India:

* Vodafone India - will soon make 4G network available in 2,400 towns and across 8 additional circles by March 2017 Source text - Following the successful launch of its Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G services across nine circles, Vodafone India today announced that it will soon make available the world's largest 4G network available in 2,400 towns and across 8 additional circles by March 2017. Further company coverage: