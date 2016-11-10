BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Stemlife Bhd
* received notice of take-over offer from maybank ib on behalf of Cordlife to acquire all the remaining ordinary shares of 0.10 rgt each in Stemlife
* deal for cash offer price of 0.54 rgt per offer share Source text:(bit.ly/2fgOBeD) Further company coverage:
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis