BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
Nov 10 Lifeway Foods Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Says needed additional time to complete financial statements and prepare form 10-q for september quarter Source text - bit.ly/2eF4yHx Further company coverage:
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: