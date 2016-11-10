BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Juniper Pharma-to file amended qtrly reports on 10-q for qtrs ended March 31, June 30 after completing work with respect to restatement of accounts Source text - bit.ly/2fA85ZL Further company coverage:
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: