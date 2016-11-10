BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Rait Financial Trust
* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Rait financial trust - initiated process to file form 10-q with sec prior to submission deadline on november 9, 2016
* Rait financial trust - due to timing of initiation, submission not completed by submission deadline so form 10-q could not be filed with SEC by deadline Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fAchsr) Further company coverage:
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc